How to Watch Jaguars vs. Colts on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 1
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-0) hit the road for an AFC South clash against the Indianapolis Colts (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
We provide more coverage below, including how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Jaguars vs. Colts
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Jaguars Insights (2022)
- The Jaguars averaged just 1.3 fewer points per game (23.8) than the Colts allowed (25.1) last season.
- The Jaguars averaged 23.4 more yards per game (357.4) than the Colts gave up per matchup (334) last season.
- Last season, Jacksonville ran for just 0.4 more yards (124.5) than Indianapolis allowed per outing (124.1).
- The Jaguars had 21 turnovers last season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Colts.
Jaguars Away Performance (2022)
- The Jaguars scored 25 points per game in away games last year (1.2 more than overall), and conceded 21.8 on the road (1.2 more than overall).
- The Jaguars picked up fewer yards in road games (345 per game) than they did overall (357.4), and gave up more (369.8 per game) than overall (353.3).
- Jacksonville accumulated fewer passing yards away from home last season (219 per game) than it did overall (232.9), and conceded more (268.9 per game) than overall (238.5).
- The Jaguars accumulated 126 rushing yards per game on the road (1.5 more than overall), and conceded 100.9 in road games (13.9 fewer than overall).
- The Jaguars converted fewer third downs away from home in 2022 (37.8%) than they did overall (41.9%) and allowed opponents to convert on more third downs in road games (47%) than overall (43.2%).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Jaguars Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|at Indianapolis
|-
|FOX
|9/17/2023
|Kansas City
|-
|CBS
|9/24/2023
|Houston
|-
|FOX
|10/1/2023
|Atlanta
|-
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.