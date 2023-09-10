The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-0) hit the road for an AFC South clash against the Indianapolis Colts (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Colts

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX

Jaguars Insights (2022)

The Jaguars averaged just 1.3 fewer points per game (23.8) than the Colts allowed (25.1) last season.

The Jaguars averaged 23.4 more yards per game (357.4) than the Colts gave up per matchup (334) last season.

Last season, Jacksonville ran for just 0.4 more yards (124.5) than Indianapolis allowed per outing (124.1).

The Jaguars had 21 turnovers last season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Colts.

Jaguars Away Performance (2022)

The Jaguars scored 25 points per game in away games last year (1.2 more than overall), and conceded 21.8 on the road (1.2 more than overall).

The Jaguars picked up fewer yards in road games (345 per game) than they did overall (357.4), and gave up more (369.8 per game) than overall (353.3).

Jacksonville accumulated fewer passing yards away from home last season (219 per game) than it did overall (232.9), and conceded more (268.9 per game) than overall (238.5).

The Jaguars accumulated 126 rushing yards per game on the road (1.5 more than overall), and conceded 100.9 in road games (13.9 fewer than overall).

The Jaguars converted fewer third downs away from home in 2022 (37.8%) than they did overall (41.9%) and allowed opponents to convert on more third downs in road games (47%) than overall (43.2%).

Jaguars Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Indianapolis - FOX 9/17/2023 Kansas City - CBS 9/24/2023 Houston - FOX 10/1/2023 Atlanta - ESPN+

