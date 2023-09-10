Will Travis Etienne pay out his Week 1 anytime TD player prop when the Jacksonville Jaguars clash with the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant stats.

Will Travis Etienne score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Last season Etienne picked up 1,125 rushing yards, or 66.2 per game, and five TDs. In the receiving game, Etienne made 35 catches for 316 yards (18.6 per game).

He rushed for at least one touchdown four times last year, and had one game with multiple rushing TDs.

Travis Etienne Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Commanders 4 47 0 2 18 0 Week 2 Colts 9 20 0 3 33 0 Week 3 @Chargers 13 45 0 3 30 0 Week 4 @Eagles 8 32 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Texans 10 71 0 3 43 0 Week 6 @Colts 10 86 0 2 22 0 Week 7 Giants 14 114 1 1 5 0 Week 8 Broncos 24 156 1 3 6 0 Week 9 Raiders 28 109 2 2 17 0 Week 10 @Chiefs 11 45 0 3 28 0 Week 12 Ravens 2 3 0 0 0 0 Week 13 @Lions 13 54 0 3 12 0 Week 14 @Titans 17 32 0 0 0 0 Week 15 Cowboys 19 103 0 2 24 0 Week 16 @Jets 22 83 0 3 29 0 Week 17 @Texans 9 108 1 3 32 0 Week 18 Titans 7 17 0 2 17 0 Wild Card Chargers 20 109 0 1 12 0 Divisional @Chiefs 10 62 1 3 18 0

