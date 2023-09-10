With the Jacksonville Jaguars playing the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Trevor Lawrence a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Trevor Lawrence score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26 if he scores a TD)

Lawrence rushed for 291 yards on 62 attempts (17.1 ypg) last season. He scored five rushing TDs.

He scored a rushing touchdown in four of 17 games last season, including multiple rushing TDs once.

Trevor Lawrence Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Commanders 24 42 275 1 1 2 4 0 Week 2 Colts 25 30 235 2 0 3 11 0 Week 3 @Chargers 28 39 262 3 0 3 7 0 Week 4 @Eagles 11 23 174 2 1 2 7 0 Week 5 Texans 25 47 286 0 2 4 29 0 Week 6 @Colts 20 22 165 1 0 6 23 2 Week 7 Giants 22 43 310 0 0 4 3 1 Week 8 Broncos 18 31 133 1 2 3 15 0 Week 9 Raiders 25 31 235 1 0 6 53 0 Week 10 @Chiefs 29 40 259 2 0 4 26 0 Week 12 Ravens 29 37 321 3 0 2 1 0 Week 13 @Lions 17 31 179 1 0 4 32 0 Week 14 @Titans 30 42 368 3 0 3 7 1 Week 15 Cowboys 27 42 318 4 1 3 21 0 Week 16 @Jets 20 31 229 0 0 7 51 1 Week 17 @Texans 17 21 152 0 1 2 4 0 Week 18 Titans 20 32 212 1 0 4 -3 0 Wild Card Chargers 28 47 288 4 4 1 8 0 Divisional @Chiefs 24 39 217 1 1 3 26 0

