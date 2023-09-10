With the Jacksonville Jaguars taking on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Zay Jones a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Zay Jones score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22 if he scores a TD)

Jones reeled in 82 passes for 823 yards and five touchdowns last year. He picked up 51.4 yards per game, on 121 total targets.

Jones had a receiving touchdown in three of 16 games last year (and had multiple receiving TDs once).

Zay Jones Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 9 6 65 0 Week 2 Colts 4 3 23 0 Week 3 @Chargers 11 10 85 1 Week 5 Texans 8 3 12 0 Week 6 @Colts 5 5 42 0 Week 7 Giants 10 4 54 0 Week 8 Broncos 3 3 28 0 Week 9 Raiders 5 5 40 0 Week 10 @Chiefs 10 8 68 0 Week 12 Ravens 14 11 145 0 Week 13 @Lions 7 2 16 0 Week 14 @Titans 12 8 77 1 Week 15 Cowboys 8 6 109 3 Week 16 @Jets 4 1 14 0 Week 17 @Texans 5 3 24 0 Week 18 Titans 6 4 21 0 Wild Card Chargers 13 8 74 1 Divisional @Chiefs 7 5 83 0

