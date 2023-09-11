The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (batting .279 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and four RBI), battle starter Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Monday at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is batting .276 with 27 doubles, a triple, 34 home runs and 49 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 27th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 52nd and he is 14th in slugging.

Riley is batting .211 with two homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Riley has reached base via a hit in 99 games this year (of 140 played), and had multiple hits in 47 of those games.

He has homered in 22.9% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.6% of his games this year, Riley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 51.4% of his games this year (72 of 140), with two or more runs 23 times (16.4%).

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 70 .299 AVG .255 .365 OBP .312 .554 SLG .469 34 XBH 28 17 HR 17 42 RBI 45 74/26 K/BB 72/23 2 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings