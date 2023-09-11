Monday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (93-49) and Philadelphia Phillies (78-64) matching up at Citizens Bank Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 1:05 PM ET on September 11.

The Braves will call on Charlie Morton (14-11) versus the Phillies and Taijuan Walker (15-5).

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Monday, September 11, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 6-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Over their last 10 games, the Braves are 2-1-0 against the spread.

This season, the Braves have won 85 out of the 128 games, or 66.4%, in which they've been favored.

Atlanta has a record of 74-31 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Braves.

No team has scored more than the 826 runs Atlanta has this season.

The Braves have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule