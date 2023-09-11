As of September 11 the Jacksonville Jaguars' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +2200.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -190

-190 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2200

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville went 8-9-0 ATS last season.

A total of eight Jaguars games last season hit the over.

Jacksonville totaled 357.4 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 10th in the . Defensively, it ranked 24th, surrendering 353.3 yards per game.

The Jaguars posted a 5-3 record at home and were 4-5 away last year.

When favored last season Jacksonville had just two victories (2-3). As the underdog the Jaguars posted a record of 7-5.

In the AFC South the Jaguars were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-4.

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence threw for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), completing 66.3% of his passes, with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 17 games last year.

Lawrence also ran for 291 yards and five TDs.

Travis Etienne rushed for 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

In addition, Etienne had 35 catches for 316 yards and zero touchdowns.

In 17 games a season ago, Christian Kirk had 84 receptions for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns.

In the passing game, Zay Jones scored five TDs, hauling in 82 balls for 823 yards (51.4 per game).

On defense last year, Foyesade Oluokun helped keep opposing offenses in check with 184 tackles, 12.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games.

Jaguars Player Futures

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts W 31-21 +15000 2 September 17 Chiefs - +700 3 September 24 Texans - +30000 4 October 1 Falcons - +4000 5 October 8 @ Bills - +850 6 October 15 Colts - +15000 7 October 19 @ Saints - +3000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +6600 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 49ers - +750 11 November 19 Titans - +10000 12 November 26 @ Texans - +30000 13 December 4 Bengals - +1300 14 December 10 @ Browns - +2200 15 December 17 Ravens - +1600 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +12500 17 December 31 Panthers - +15000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +10000

