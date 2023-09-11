The Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies (.341 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Monday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Pirates.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is batting .266 with 21 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 38 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 64th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

In 88 of 129 games this season (68.2%) Albies has picked up a hit, and in 36 of those games he had more than one (27.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 20.9% of his games this year, and 5.1% of his plate appearances.

Albies has had an RBI in 50 games this year (38.8%), including 26 multi-RBI outings (20.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

In 51.2% of his games this year (66 of 129), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (10.9%) he has scored more than once.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 66 .235 AVG .294 .290 OBP .352 .433 SLG .547 23 XBH 31 11 HR 18 40 RBI 52 45/18 K/BB 49/20 3 SB 9

