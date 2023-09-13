Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (95-50) will face off against Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies (79-66) at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday, September 13. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -165, while the underdog Phillies have +140 odds to upset. The over/under for the contest is listed at 9 runs.

Braves vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (16-5, 3.89 ERA) vs Cristopher Sanchez - PHI (2-3, 3.26 ERA)

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Phillies Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -166 +140 - 9 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -165 +140 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 131 games this season and won 87 (66.4%) of those contests.

The Braves have gone 57-22 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (72.2% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Braves were favored on the moneyline for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total eight times.

The Phillies have won in 19, or 44.2%, of the 43 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Phillies have been a moneyline underdog of -165 or longer four times, losing every contest.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Phillies have a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +275 1st 1st

