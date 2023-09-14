Florida High School Football Live Streams in Seminole County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Seminole County, Florida, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Seminole County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Seminole High School - Sanford at Maynard Evans High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
TBD at The Master's Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Oviedo, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
