As of now the Jacksonville Jaguars are 11th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +2000.

Watch the Jaguars this season on Fubo!

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -190

-190 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Jaguars to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville went 8-9-0 ATS last season.

A total of eight Jaguars games last season went over the point total.

On offense, Jacksonville ranked 10th in the with 357.4 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 24th in total defense (353.3 yards allowed per contest).

The Jaguars went 5-3 at home last year and 4-5 on the road.

When favored last season Jacksonville picked up only two victories (2-3). When the underdog the Jaguars posted a record of 7-5.

The Jaguars were 4-2 in the AFC South and 8-4 in the AFC overall.

Jaguars Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Trevor Lawrence passed for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.3%.

Lawrence also ran for 291 yards and five TDs.

Travis Etienne rushed for 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

In addition, Etienne had 35 catches for 316 yards and zero touchdowns.

In the passing game a season ago, Christian Kirk scored eight TDs, hauling in 84 balls for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game).

In the passing game, Zay Jones scored five TDs, hauling in 82 balls for 823 yards (51.4 per game).

As a key defensive contributor, Foyesade Oluokun collected 184 tackles, 12.0 TFL, and two sacks in 17 games last year.

Bet on Jaguars to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Jaguars Player Futures

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts W 31-21 +25000 2 September 17 Chiefs - +650 3 September 24 Texans - +40000 4 October 1 Falcons - +5000 5 October 8 @ Bills - +900 6 October 15 Colts - +25000 7 October 19 @ Saints - +3000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +6600 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 49ers - +700 11 November 19 Titans - +10000 12 November 26 @ Texans - +40000 13 December 4 Bengals - +1400 14 December 10 @ Browns - +1800 15 December 17 Ravens - +1600 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +12500 17 December 31 Panthers - +20000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +10000

Odds are current as of September 15 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.