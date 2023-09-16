Our projection model predicts the Clemson Tigers will beat the Florida Atlantic Owls on Saturday, September 16 at 8:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Memorial Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Looking to bet on Clemson vs. Florida Atlantic? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Florida Atlantic vs. Clemson Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida Atlantic (+24.5) Under (51.5) Clemson 25, Florida Atlantic 6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 3 AAC Predictions

Florida Atlantic Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Owls based on the moneyline is 8.3%.

The Owls are winless against the spread so far this year in one game with a set total.

The Owls' one games with a set total this season have all finished under the over/under.

The average total in Florida Atlantic games this season is 11 more points than the point total of 51.5 for this outing.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Clemson Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers have a 96.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Tigers have no wins against the spread this year.

The over/under in this matchup is 51.5 points, three fewer than the average total in this season's Clemson contests.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Owls vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Clemson 36.5 22.5 66 17 7 28 Florida Atlantic 26 18.5 26 18.5 -- --

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.