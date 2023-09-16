Florida Atlantic vs. Clemson: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The Clemson Tigers (1-1) face the Florida Atlantic Owls (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Memorial Stadium. The Tigers are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 24 points. The over/under in this contest is 52.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Clemson vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.
Florida Atlantic vs. Clemson Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Berkeley, California
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
Florida Atlantic vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clemson Moneyline
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Clemson (-24)
|52.5
|-2500
|+1100
-
|DraftKings
|Clemson (-24)
|52
|-2400
|+1200
-
|FanDuel
|Clemson (-24.5)
|52.5
|-
|-
-
Florida Atlantic vs. Clemson Betting Trends
- Florida Atlantic is winless against the spread this year (0-1-0).
- Clemson is winless against the spread this season (0-1-0).
Florida Atlantic 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+650
|Bet $100 to win $650
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
