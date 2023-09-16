Our computer model predicts the UConn Huskies will beat the Florida International Panthers on Saturday, September 16 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Looking to bet on UConn vs. Florida International? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Florida International vs. UConn Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UConn (-7) Over (41.5) UConn 31, Florida International 22

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 3 CUSA Predictions

Florida International Betting Info (2023)

The Panthers have a 30.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Panthers is 2-1-0 against the spread this year.

Florida International is 2-0 against the spread so far when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

One of the Panthers' three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).

The average point total for Florida International this season is 10.3 points higher than this game's over/under.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

UConn Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Huskies have an implied win probability of 75.0%.

The Huskies have one win against the spread this year.

The average total for UConn games this season has been 51.5, 10 points higher than the total for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Huskies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UConn 14 29.5 14 24 14 35 Florida International 25.7 24.3 30 25.5 17 22

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.