The UConn Huskies (0-2) are 7-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 16, 2023 against the Florida International Panthers (2-1). The game has an over/under of 40.5 points.

UConn ranks 11th-worst in scoring offense (14 points per game), but has been slightly better on defense, ranking 100th with 29.5 points allowed per game. In terms of points scored Florida International ranks 94th in the FBS (25.7 points per game), and it is 72nd on defense (24.3 points allowed per game).

Florida International vs. UConn Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: East Hartford, Connecticut

East Hartford, Connecticut Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

UConn vs Florida International Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UConn -7 -110 -110 40.5 -105 -115 -300 +230

Florida International Betting Records & Stats

Florida International Stats Leaders

In addition to his 1,962 passing yards and 58.4% completion percentage last year, Grayson James tallied 11 touchdowns against 11 interceptions.

James made an impact with his legs, too, scrambling for 223 yards and three TDs.

As a runner, Lexington Joseph compiled 536 rushing yards with five touchdowns.

As a receiver, Joseph tallied 29 receptions (on 37 targets) for 169 yards and two touchdowns.

In 12 games last season, Tyrese Chambers converted 83 targets into 51 catches, 544 yards and four touchdowns.

As an important piece of the offense, Kris Mitchell tallied 352 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 24 receptions.

Last year Demetrius Hill compiled 65 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one interception in 12 games.

On defense, Gaethan Bernadel delivered 1.5 sacks to go with six TFL and 60 tackles.

Donovan Manuel helped on defense with 56 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one pass defended in 12 games.

Shaun Peterson Jr. posted six sacks to go with five TFL and 21 tackles in 12 games.

