The UConn Huskies (0-2) host the Florida International Panthers (2-1) at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

UConn ranks 13th-worst in total offense (299.5 yards per game), but has been a little better on defense, ranking 87th with 379.0 yards allowed per game. In terms of points scored Florida International ranks 94th in the FBS (25.7 points per game), and it is 72nd on the other side of the ball (24.3 points allowed per contest).

Florida International vs. UConn Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

East Hartford, Connecticut Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

Florida International vs. UConn Key Statistics

Florida International UConn 333.7 (33rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 299.5 (120th) 457.7 (130th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379.0 (78th) 138.0 (84th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 105.0 (108th) 195.7 (100th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.5 (103rd) 7 (128th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (89th) 6 (6th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (109th)

Florida International Stats Leaders

Keyone Jenkins leads Florida International with 583 yards on 35-of-62 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 40 rushing yards (13.3 ypg) on 17 carries.

Shomari Lawrence has rushed 38 times for 254 yards, with two touchdowns.

Kejon Owens has totaled 101 yards on 10 carries with three touchdowns.

Kris Mitchell's 297 receiving yards (99.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 17 receptions on 24 targets with three touchdowns.

Dean Patterson has eight receptions (on 13 targets) for a total of 159 yards (53.0 yards per game) this year.

Jalen Bracey's six catches (on 15 targets) have netted him 64 yards (21.3 ypg).

UConn Stats Leaders

Ta'Quan Roberson has racked up 216 yards (108.0 ypg) on 19-of-30 passing with two touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Victor Rosa has racked up 116 yards on 19 carries while finding the end zone two times as a runner.

DeVontae Houston has been handed the ball 14 times this year and racked up 33 yards (16.5 per game).

Brett Buckman's leads his squad with 112 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 11 receptions (out of 13 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Cameron Ross has caught six passes for 76 yards (38.0 yards per game) this year.

Justin Joly has a total of 75 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in seven passes.

