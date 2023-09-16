In the matchup between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators on Saturday, September 16 at 7:00 PM, our projection model expects the Volunteers to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Florida vs. Tennessee Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tennessee (-5.5) Under (56.5) Tennessee 40, Florida 9

Week 3 SEC Predictions

Florida Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Gators based on the moneyline is 35.1%.

The Gators have not covered the spread in a game yet this season in one game with a set total.

Florida is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

The Gators have not gone over a point total in one games with a set over/under.

Florida games this year have averaged an over/under of 44.5 points, 12.0 less than the point total in this matchup.

Tennessee Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Volunteers have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

The Volunteers have posted one win against the spread this year.

In games they have played as 5.5-point favorites or more, Tennessee has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

Every Volunteers game has gone over the point total this season.

The over/under in this game is 56.5 points, 1.0 higher than the average total in Tennessee games this season.

Gators vs. Volunteers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee 39.5 13.0 30.0 13.0 -- -- Florida 30.0 15.5 49.0 7.0 11.0 24.0

