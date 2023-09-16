The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) hit the road for an SEC battle against the Florida Gators (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Tennessee ranks 29th in points scored this season (39.5 points per game), but has been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 21st-best in the FBS with 13 points allowed per game. Florida has been thriving on defense, giving up just 191 total yards per contest (second-best). On offense, it ranks 38th by compiling 453 total yards per game.

Florida vs. Tennessee Game Info

Florida vs. Tennessee Key Statistics

Florida Tennessee 453 (54th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 477.5 (41st) 191 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 270 (24th) 170 (60th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 257.5 (4th) 283 (38th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 220 (83rd) 2 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (34th) 0 (121st) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (74th)

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz leads Florida with 526 yards on 45-of-61 passing with two touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Montrell Johnson has run the ball 18 times for 125 yards, with two touchdowns. He's also tacked on three catches for 41 yards.

Trevor Etienne has racked up 109 yards on 18 carries with one touchdown.

Ricky Pearsall's 215 receiving yards (107.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has 14 receptions on 20 targets with one touchdown.

Marcus Burke has two receptions (on three targets) for a total of 61 yards (30.5 yards per game) this year.

Eugene Wilson III's six targets have resulted in six catches for 60 yards.

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has 429 pass yards for Tennessee, completing 66.7% of his passes and collecting four touchdowns this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 40 rushing yards (20 ypg) on 12 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Jaylen Wright has 233 rushing yards on 25 carries.

This season, Jabari Small has carried the ball 26 times for 162 yards (81 per game).

Ramel Keyton's 118 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 11 times and has registered eight catches and one touchdown.

Squirrel White has caught 10 passes for 75 yards (37.5 yards per game) this year.

Bru McCoy has been the target of 13 passes and compiled seven grabs for 72 yards, an average of 36 yards per contest.

