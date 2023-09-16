Florida vs. Tennessee: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) will play a fellow SEC opponent, the Florida Gators (1-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Volunteers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7 points. The over/under for the outing is 58.5 points.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Florida matchup in this article.
Florida vs. Tennessee Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Gainesville, Florida
- Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
Florida vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Florida Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee (-7)
|58.5
|-250
|+200
|DraftKings
|Tennessee (-6.5)
|58.5
|-258
|+210
|FanDuel
|Tennessee (-6.5)
|58.5
|-260
|+210
Florida vs. Tennessee Betting Trends
- Florida has not won against the spread this season in one games with a spread.
- Tennessee has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Volunteers have covered the spread when playing as at least 7-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
Florida 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|To Win the SEC
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
