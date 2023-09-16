Our projection model predicts the Alabama Crimson Tide will take down the South Florida Bulls on Saturday, September 16 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Raymond James Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

South Florida vs. Alabama Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (61.5) Alabama 48, South Florida 15

Week 3 AAC Predictions

South Florida Betting Info (2023)

The Bulls have not covered the spread in a game yet this year in one game with a set total.

No Bulls one games with a set total this year have gone over the total.

The average point total for South Florida this season is nine points higher than this game's over/under.

Alabama Betting Info (2023)

The Crimson Tide have one win against the spread this year.

Alabama is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 32.5-point favorites.

Two Crimson Tide games (out of two) have gone over the point total this season.

Alabama games this season have posted an average total of 53, which is 8.5 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Bulls vs. Crimson Tide 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama 40 20.5 40 20.5 -- -- South Florida 31 32.5 38 24 24 41

