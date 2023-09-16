There are plenty of exciting matchups on Saturday's Super Lig schedule, including Caykur Rizespor squaring off against Konyaspor.

In terms of live coverage, we've got everything you need to know about Saturday's Super Lig action here. Check out the links below.

Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!

Super Lig Streaming Live Today

Watch Konyaspor vs Caykur Rizespor

Caykur Rizespor (2-1-1) makes the trip to take on Konyaspor (2-2-0) at Konya Büyüksehir Belediyesi Stadium in Konya.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

Favorite: Konyaspor (-105)

Konyaspor (-105) Underdog: Caykur Rizespor (+290)

Caykur Rizespor (+290) Draw: (+250)

(+250) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Kayserispor vs Gaziantep FK

Gaziantep FK (0-0-4) journeys to match up with Kayserispor (1-3-0) at Kadir Has Stadium in Kayseri.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

Favorite: Kayserispor (-110)

Kayserispor (-110) Underdog: Gaziantep FK (+300)

Gaziantep FK (+300) Draw: (+260)

(+260) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Galatasaray vs Samsunspor

Samsunspor (0-1-2) journeys to match up with Galatasaray (2-1-0) at Nef Stadium in Istanbul.

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Galatasaray (-320)

Galatasaray (-320) Underdog: Samsunspor (+800)

Samsunspor (+800) Draw: (+475)

(+475) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Adana Demirspor vs Pendikspor

Pendikspor (0-3-1) travels to take on Adana Demirspor (1-2-0) at 5 Ocak Fatih Terim in Adana.

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Favorite: Adana Demirspor (-205)

Adana Demirspor (-205) Underdog: Pendikspor (+475)

Pendikspor (+475) Draw: (+380)

(+380) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.