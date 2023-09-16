The UConn Huskies (0-2) take on the Florida International Panthers (2-1) in college football action at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. In the column below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on UConn vs. Florida International? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is UConn vs. Florida International?

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: East Hartford, Connecticut

East Hartford, Connecticut Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UConn 32, Florida International 21

UConn 32, Florida International 21 UConn is the moneyline favorite for the first time this season.

The Huskies have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -300 or shorter.

Florida International has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Panthers are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +230 or more on the moneyline.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Huskies' implied win probability is 75.0%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UConn (-7)



UConn (-7) This year UConn has one win against the spread.

Thus far in 2023 Florida International has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Panthers have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 7 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the UConn vs. Florida International matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (41.5)



Over (41.5) There has been one game featuring Florida International this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 41.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 39.7 points per game, 1.8 points fewer than the point total of 41.5 for this game.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

UConn

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.5 48.5 54.5 Implied Total AVG 30.5 32 29 ATS Record 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Florida International

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.8 49 57.5 Implied Total AVG 32.3 31 35 ATS Record 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-0 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.