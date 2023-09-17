A victory by the Jacksonville Jaguars over the Kansas City Chiefs is our computer model prediction for these teams' upcoming matchup, on Sunday, September 17 at 1:00 PM ET (at TIAA Bank Field). For more information, regarding the spread, over/under and final score, keep scrolling.

Offensively, the Chiefs were a top-five unit last season, ranking best in the NFL by averaging 29.2 points per game. They ranked 16th on defense (21.7 points allowed per game). From an offensive standpoint, the Jaguars ranked 10th in the NFL with 357.4 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 24th in total defense (353.3 yards allowed per contest).

Jaguars vs. Chiefs Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Jaguars (+3.5) Under (51.5) Jaguars 27, Chiefs 20

Jaguars Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 40.0% chance of a victory for the Jaguars.

Jacksonville put together an 8-9-0 ATS record last season.

The Jaguars covered the spread four times last season (4-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

In Jacksonville games last season, combined scoring went over the point total eight times.

The over/under for this game is 7.5 points higher than the average scoring total for Jaguars games last season (44).

Chiefs Betting Info

The Chiefs have an implied moneyline win probability of 64.9% in this contest.

Kansas City compiled a 7-10-0 ATS record last year.

The Chiefs covered the spread five times last season (5-9 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Kansas City and its opponent combined to hit the over in eight of 17 contests last season.

The over/under for this game is 51.5 points, 1.8 more than the average point total for Chiefs games a year ago.

Jaguars vs. Chiefs 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas City 29.2 21.7 25.1 19.4 32.8 23.8 Jacksonville 23.8 20.6 22.4 19.3 25 21.8

