Jaguars vs. Chiefs Injury Report — Week 2
The Jacksonville Jaguars' (1-0) injury report ahead of their game against the Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) currently has four players on it. The matchup begins at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 17 from TIAA Bank Field.
The Jaguars are coming off of a 31-21 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
In their last outing, the Chiefs lost 21-20 to the Detroit Lions.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Luke Fortner
|OL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Brandon Scherff
|OL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Antonio Johnson
|S
|Hamstring
|Out
|Tyler Lacy
|DE
|Hip
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|Illness
|Questionable
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|Knee
|Questionable
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Nir - personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Chris Jones
|DT
|Nir - rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
Jaguars vs. Chiefs Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Rep the Chiefs or the Jaguars with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jaguars Season Insights (2022)
- The Jaguars averaged 357.4 yards per game on offense last season (10th in NFL), and they ranked 24th on the other side of the ball with 353.3 yards allowed per game.
- Jacksonville put up 23.8 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 10th in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked 12th, allowing 20.6 points per contest.
- Despite sporting a bottom-five pass defense last season that ranked fifth-worst in the NFL (238.5 passing yards allowed per game), the Jaguars had more success on the other side of the ball, ranking 10th in the NFL by totaling 232.9 passing yards per game.
- Jacksonville ranked 14th in run offense (124.5 rushing yards per game) and 12th in run defense (114.8 rushing yards allowed per game) last year.
- The Jaguars owned the seventh-ranked turnover margin in the league last season at +5, forcing 27 turnovers (fourth in NFL) while turning it over 22 times (14th in NFL).
Jaguars vs. Chiefs Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-3.5)
- Moneyline: Chiefs (-185), Jaguars (+150)
- Total: 51.5 points
Sign up to live bet on the Chiefs-Jaguars matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.