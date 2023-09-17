The Jacksonville Jaguars' (1-0) injury report ahead of their game against the Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) currently has four players on it. The matchup begins at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 17 from TIAA Bank Field.

The Jaguars are coming off of a 31-21 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

In their last outing, the Chiefs lost 21-20 to the Detroit Lions.

Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Luke Fortner OL Ankle Questionable Brandon Scherff OL Ankle Questionable Antonio Johnson S Hamstring Out Tyler Lacy DE Hip Questionable

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Illness Questionable Travis Kelce TE Knee Questionable Nick Bolton LB Nir - personal Did Not Participate In Practice Chris Jones DT Nir - rest Limited Participation In Practice

Jaguars vs. Chiefs Game Info

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV Info: CBS

CBS

Jaguars Season Insights (2022)

The Jaguars averaged 357.4 yards per game on offense last season (10th in NFL), and they ranked 24th on the other side of the ball with 353.3 yards allowed per game.

Jacksonville put up 23.8 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 10th in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked 12th, allowing 20.6 points per contest.

Despite sporting a bottom-five pass defense last season that ranked fifth-worst in the NFL (238.5 passing yards allowed per game), the Jaguars had more success on the other side of the ball, ranking 10th in the NFL by totaling 232.9 passing yards per game.

Jacksonville ranked 14th in run offense (124.5 rushing yards per game) and 12th in run defense (114.8 rushing yards allowed per game) last year.

The Jaguars owned the seventh-ranked turnover margin in the league last season at +5, forcing 27 turnovers (fourth in NFL) while turning it over 22 times (14th in NFL).

Jaguars vs. Chiefs Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-3.5)

Chiefs (-3.5) Moneyline: Chiefs (-185), Jaguars (+150)

Chiefs (-185), Jaguars (+150) Total: 51.5 points

