How to Watch the Braves vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 18
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves hit the field on Monday at Truist Park against Zack Wheeler, who will start for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is set for 7:20 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, September 18, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves lead Major League Baseball in home runs with 288.
- No MLB team has a better slugging percentage than Atlanta (.502) this season.
- The Braves rank first in the majors with a .275 team batting average.
- Atlanta has scored the most runs (865) in baseball so far this year.
- No team gets on base better than the Braves, who have a league-best .343 OBP this season.
- The Braves have shown patience at the plate this season with the fourth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.9) among MLB offenses.
- Atlanta strikes out an MLB-high 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.
- Atlanta has the 13th-ranked ERA (4.10) in the majors this season.
- Braves pitchers have a 1.294 WHIP this season, 18th in the majors.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves will send Kyle Wright (0-2) to the mound for his seventh start this season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw three innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up six earned runs while allowing six hits.
- None of Wright's six starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.
- Wright has made two starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 3.5 frames when he pitches.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in six chances this season.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/12/2023
|Phillies
|W 7-6
|Away
|Max Fried
|Zack Wheeler
|9/13/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-1
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Cristopher Sanchez
|9/15/2023
|Marlins
|L 9-6
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Johnny Cueto
|9/16/2023
|Marlins
|L 11-5
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Bryan Hoeing
|9/17/2023
|Marlins
|L 16-2
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Jesús Luzardo
|9/18/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Kyle Wright
|Zack Wheeler
|9/19/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Cristopher Sanchez
|9/20/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Aaron Nola
|9/21/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Jake Irvin
|9/22/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Trevor Williams
|9/23/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Kyle Wright
|Patrick Corbin
