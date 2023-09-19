The Dallas Wings and the Atlanta Dream will go head to head in Game 2 of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Dream vs. Wings matchup.

Dream vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Dream vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Dream vs. Wings Betting Trends

The Wings have compiled a 22-18-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Dream have won 19 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 19 times.

Dallas has covered the spread six times this season (6-7 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

When playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this season, Atlanta has an ATS record of 4-6.

A total of 24 out of the Wings' 40 games this season have gone over the point total.

A total of 17 Dream games this season have gone over the point total.

