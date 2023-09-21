The Atlanta Braves will look to Ronald Acuna Jr. for continued success at the plate when they square off against C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals on Thursday.

The favored Braves have -250 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +200. Atlanta (-2.5) is the favorite on the run line. The total is 9 runs for this game.

Braves vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -250 +200 9 -115 -105 -2.5 +100 -120

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Braves and their opponents are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have gone 89-48 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 65% of those games).

Atlanta has gone 24-7 (winning 77.4% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Braves' implied win probability is 71.4%.

Atlanta has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 152 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 85 of those games (85-64-3).

The Braves are 14-12-0 against the spread this season.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 48-27 49-28 29-22 68-33 76-46 21-9

