How to Watch the Braves vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 21
Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals take the field on Thursday at Nationals Park against Max Fried, who is starting for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch will be at 7:05 PM ET.
Braves vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Explore More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 291 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta has an MLB-leading .501 slugging percentage.
- The Braves have a league-best .275 batting average.
- Atlanta is the highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.8 runs per game (880 total).
- The Braves are the top team in baseball this season with a .343 on-base percentage.
- Braves batters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-fewest strikeouts in MLB.
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- Atlanta has the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).
- The Braves have the 17th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.290).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves are sending Fried (7-1) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.64 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, Sept. 12 against the Philadelphia Phillies, the lefty tossed five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Fried has six quality starts under his belt this season.
- Fried will try to extend a seven-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per outing).
- In five of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/16/2023
|Marlins
|L 11-5
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Bryan Hoeing
|9/17/2023
|Marlins
|L 16-2
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Jesús Luzardo
|9/18/2023
|Phillies
|L 7-1
|Home
|Kyle Wright
|Zack Wheeler
|9/19/2023
|Phillies
|W 9-3
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Cristopher Sanchez
|9/20/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-5
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Aaron Nola
|9/21/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|Jake Irvin
|9/22/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Patrick Corbin
|9/23/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Kyle Wright
|Joan Adon
|9/24/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Joan Adon
|9/26/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Justin Steele
|9/27/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Max Fried
|Kyle Hendricks
