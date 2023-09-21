When the Atlanta Braves (97-55) take on the Washington Nationals (68-85) at Nationals Park on Thursday, September 21 at 7:05 PM ET, Ozzie Albies will be seeking his 100th RBI of the season (he's currently sitting at 99).

The Braves are favored in this one, at -275, while the underdog Nationals have +220 odds to play spoiler. Atlanta is a 2.5-run favorite (at +100 odds). The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup.

Braves vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Max Fried - ATL (7-1, 2.64 ERA) vs Jake Irvin - WSH (3-6, 4.41 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Nationals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -275 +220 Braves (-2.5) 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

If you're wanting to bet on the Braves and Nationals game but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Braves (-275) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $13.64 back in your pocket.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Matt Olson get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Braves vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 137 times and won 89, or 65%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 10-5 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

Atlanta has a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves have a 4-5 record from the nine games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total eight times.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 136 games this season and have come away with the win 57 times (41.9%) in those contests.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 3-3 when favored by +220 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-6.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +250 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.