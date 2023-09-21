Jaguars Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +2500, the Jacksonville Jaguars are No. 9 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 21.
Jaguars Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: -120
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500
Jacksonville Betting Insights
- Jacksonville covered eight times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.
- Last season, eight Jaguars games hit the over.
- Jacksonville put up 357.4 yards per game on offense last season (10th in NFL), and it surrendered 353.3 yards per game (24th) on the other side of the ball.
- The Jaguars went 5-3 at home last season and 4-5 away from home.
- Jacksonville won just two games as favorites (2-3) and went 7-5 as underdogs.
- The Jaguars were 8-4 in the AFC, including 4-2 in the AFC South.
Jaguars Impact Players
- Trevor Lawrence had 25 TD passes and eight interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 66.3% of his throws for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game).
- Lawrence also rushed for 291 yards and five TDs.
- On the ground, Travis Etienne scored five touchdowns and picked up 1,125 yards (66.2 per game).
- In addition, Etienne had 35 catches for 316 yards and zero touchdowns.
- In the passing game a season ago, Christian Kirk scored eight TDs, hauling in 84 balls for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game).
- Zay Jones had 82 catches for 823 yards (51.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games.
- Foyesade Oluokun had 184 tackles, 12.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended last year.
Jaguars Player Futures
|Evan Engram Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Calvin Ridley Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Trevor Lawrence MVP Odds
|Travis Etienne Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Tank Bigsby Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Colts
|W 31-21
|+15000
|2
|September 17
|Chiefs
|L 17-9
|+600
|3
|September 24
|Texans
|-
|+75000
|4
|October 1
|Falcons
|-
|+4000
|5
|October 8
|@ Bills
|-
|+1000
|6
|October 15
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|7
|October 19
|@ Saints
|-
|+2800
|8
|October 29
|@ Steelers
|-
|+4000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|November 12
|49ers
|-
|+600
|11
|November 19
|Titans
|-
|+6600
|12
|November 26
|@ Texans
|-
|+75000
|13
|December 4
|Bengals
|-
|+2000
|14
|December 10
|@ Browns
|-
|+4000
|15
|December 17
|Ravens
|-
|+1400
|16
|December 24
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|Panthers
|-
|+25000
|18
|January 7
|@ Titans
|-
|+6600
Odds are current as of September 21 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
