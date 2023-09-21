A pair of hot hitters, Adley Rutschman and Jose Ramirez, will be on display when the Baltimore Orioles face the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

Orioles vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Orioles Batting & Pitching Performance

The Orioles are 15th in MLB action with 180 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Baltimore is eighth in baseball, slugging .428.

The Orioles have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.257).

Baltimore scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (776 total, 5.1 per game).

The Orioles are 15th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .322.

The Orioles' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 11th in MLB.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Baltimore's pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors.

Baltimore has a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Orioles pitchers combine for the No. 10 WHIP in MLB (1.261).

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 117 home runs as a team.

Cleveland ranks 28th in the majors with a .381 team slugging percentage.

The Guardians have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

Cleveland has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 626 (4.1 per game).

The Guardians have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

The Guardians have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 7.1 times per game on average.

Cleveland averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.2) in the majors this season.

Cleveland has the seventh-best ERA (3.95) in the majors this season.

The Guardians rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.295 WHIP this season.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher

Grayson Rodriguez (6-4 with a 4.53 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 111 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 22nd of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed eight scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while surrendering five hits.

Rodriguez has seven quality starts under his belt this year.

Rodriguez enters this game with 16 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has made five appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Hunter Gaddis gets the nod for the Guardians and will make his first start of the season.

This will be the first start of the season for the 25-year-old right-hander, who has not made an appearance on the mound in over a season.

Orioles Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Orioles Starter Opponent Starter 9/16/2023 Rays W 8-0 Home Grayson Rodriguez Tyler Glasnow 9/17/2023 Rays W 5-4 Home Dean Kremer Zack Littell 9/18/2023 Astros W 8-7 Away John Means Justin Verlander 9/19/2023 Astros W 9-5 Away Kyle Gibson Hunter Brown 9/20/2023 Astros L 2-1 Away Kyle Bradish Cristian Javier 9/21/2023 Guardians - Away Grayson Rodriguez Hunter Gaddis 9/22/2023 Guardians - Away Dean Kremer Shane Bieber 9/23/2023 Guardians - Away John Means Cal Quantrill 9/24/2023 Guardians - Away Kyle Gibson Logan Allen 9/26/2023 Nationals - Home Kyle Bradish Jackson Rutledge 9/27/2023 Nationals - Home Grayson Rodriguez Josiah Gray

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 9/16/2023 Rangers W 2-1 Home Tanner Bibee Dane Dunning 9/17/2023 Rangers W 9-2 Home Gavin Williams Cody Bradford 9/18/2023 Royals L 6-4 Away Cal Quantrill Brady Singer 9/19/2023 Royals L 7-6 Away Logan Allen Steven Cruz 9/20/2023 Royals L 6-2 Away Lucas Giolito Zack Greinke 9/21/2023 Orioles - Home Hunter Gaddis Grayson Rodriguez 9/22/2023 Orioles - Home Shane Bieber Dean Kremer 9/23/2023 Orioles - Home Cal Quantrill John Means 9/24/2023 Orioles - Home Logan Allen Kyle Gibson 9/26/2023 Reds - Home Lucas Giolito - 9/27/2023 Reds - Home - Hunter Greene

