Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sarasota County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Sarasota County, Florida. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Other Games in Florida This Week
Sarasota County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Cooper City High School at South Plantation High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21
- Location: Plantation, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
IMG Academy at Lemon Bay High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 21
- Location: Englewood, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Cardinal Mooney High School at Space Coast JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Cocoa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
