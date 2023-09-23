Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 23, when the Florida A&M Rattlers and Alabama State Hornets match up at 6:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Rattlers. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Florida A&M vs. Alabama State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Florida A&M (-10.8) 31 Florida A&M 21, Alabama State 10

Week 4 SWAC Predictions

Florida A&M Betting Info (2022)

The Rattlers compiled an 8-2-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total four times in Rattlers games.

Alabama State Betting Info (2022)

The Hornets went 6-4-0 ATS last season.

Last season, just one Hornets game went over the point total.

Rattlers vs. Hornets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida A&M 27.7 19.3 31 10 24 38 Alabama State 15.5 15.5 15.5 15.5 -- --

