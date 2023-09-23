Florida A&M vs. Alabama State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 23
Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 23, when the Florida A&M Rattlers and Alabama State Hornets match up at 6:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Rattlers. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Florida A&M vs. Alabama State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Florida A&M (-10.8)
|31
|Florida A&M 21, Alabama State 10
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 4 SWAC Predictions
- Texas Southern vs Grambling
- Texas Southern vs Grambling
- UAPB vs Alabama A&M
- Mississippi Valley State vs North Carolina Central
- UAPB vs Alabama A&M
Florida A&M Betting Info (2022)
- The Rattlers compiled an 8-2-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total four times in Rattlers games.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Alabama State Betting Info (2022)
- The Hornets went 6-4-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, just one Hornets game went over the point total.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rattlers vs. Hornets 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Florida A&M
|27.7
|19.3
|31
|10
|24
|38
|Alabama State
|15.5
|15.5
|15.5
|15.5
|--
|--
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.