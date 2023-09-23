Our computer model predicts the Illinois Fighting Illini will defeat the Florida Atlantic Owls on Saturday, September 23 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL), which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Looking to bet on Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida Atlantic (+15.5) Over (45.5) Illinois 30, Florida Atlantic 18

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 4 AAC Predictions

Florida Atlantic Betting Info (2023)

The Owls have a 17.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Owls have compiled a 0-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Florida Atlantic is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 15.5-point underdogs.

One of the Owls' two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).

The average point total for Florida Atlantic this year is 11.5 points higher than this game's over/under.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Fighting Illini an 86.7% chance to win.

The Fighting Illini have no wins against the spread this year.

The Fighting Illini have had one game (out of three) go over the total this season.

The point total average for Illinois games this season is 50.2, 4.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Owls vs. Fighting Illini 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Illinois 22 30.7 21.5 29 23 34 Florida Atlantic 22 28.3 26 18.5 14 48

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.