The Florida Atlantic Owls (1-2) are big 15.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 23, 2023 against the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-2). An over/under of 45.5 is set for the game.

On offense, Illinois ranks 103rd in the FBS with 22 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 107th in points allowed (446 points allowed per contest). Florida Atlantic ranks 103rd in the FBS with 22 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 93rd with 28.3 points ceded per contest on defense.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) TV Channel: BTN

Illinois vs Florida Atlantic Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Illinois -15.5 -110 -110 45.5 -110 -110 -650 +475

Looking to place a bet on Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Florida Atlantic Betting Records & Stats

Florida Atlantic has not covered the spread in a game yet this year (0-2-0).

The Owls have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 15.5-point underdogs.

One of Florida Atlantic's two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).

Florida Atlantic lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Florida Atlantic has played as an underdog of +475 or more once this season and lost that game.

Bet on Florida Atlantic to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders

Casey Thompson has compiled 509 yards on 63.3% passing while recording five touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Larry McCammon III's team-high 148 rushing yards have come on 20 carries, with one touchdown. He also leads the team with 75 receiving yards (25 per game) on seven catches.

Zuberi Mobley has rushed for 62 yards on 22 carries.

LaJohntay Wester's 264 receiving yards (88 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 30 catches on 37 targets with one touchdown.

Tony Johnson has 11 receptions (on 14 targets) for a total of 132 yards (44 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Marlon Bradley, the team's sack and tackle leader, has amassed one sack, one TFL.

Bobby Ambush leads the team with one interception, while also recording one pass defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.