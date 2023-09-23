The Florida State Seminoles and the Clemson Tigers square off in one of many compelling NCAA football matchups on the slate in Week 4 that should be of interest to fans in Florida.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Florida on TV This Week

No. 4 Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Tigers

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Florida State (-2.5)

Butler Bulldogs at Stetson Hatters

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Spec Martin Municipal Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 20 Miami Hurricanes at Temple Owls

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Miami (FL) (-23.5)

Florida Atlantic Owls at Illinois Fighting Illini

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Illinois (-15.5)

Rice Owls at South Florida Bulls

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Raymond James Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Rice (-2.5)

Alabama State Hornets at Florida A&M Rattlers

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Bragg Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Liberty Flames at Florida International Panthers

  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Liberty (-10)

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Jackson State Tigers

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Charlotte 49ers at No. 25 Florida Gators

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+
  • Favorite: Florida (-28)

UCF Knights at Kansas State Wildcats

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Kansas State (-4.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.