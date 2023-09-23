Our computer model predicts the Clemson Tigers will beat the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday, September 23 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Memorial Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Florida State vs. Clemson Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Clemson (+2.5) Over (55.5) Clemson 30, Florida State 29

Week 4 ACC Predictions

Florida State Betting Info (2023)

The Seminoles have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Seminoles have won twice against the spread this season.

Florida State has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

All three of the Seminoles' games have gone over the point total this season.

The over/under in this game is 55.5 points, three higher than the average total in Florida State games this season.

Clemson Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Tigers based on the moneyline is 47.6%.

The Tigers is 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

In Tigers two games with a set total, one has hit the over (50%).

The average over/under in Clemson games this season is 2.5 fewer points than the point total of 55.5 in this outing.

Seminoles vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida State 47.3 22 66 13 31 29 Clemson 40.3 19.7 57 15.5 7 28

