The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (3-0) take on a fellow ACC foe when they visit the Clemson Tigers (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Memorial Stadium.

Florida State is totaling 462.7 yards per game on offense this season (33rd in the FBS), and is surrendering 391.7 yards per game (101st) on the other side of the ball. Clemson's offense has been excelling, putting up 40.3 points per contest (20th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 47th by surrendering 19.7 points per game.

Florida State vs. Clemson Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Florida State vs. Clemson Key Statistics

Florida State Clemson 462.7 (41st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 489.3 (25th) 391.7 (96th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 246.7 (6th) 189.7 (36th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 216.7 (16th) 273 (38th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 272.7 (39th) 3 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (98th) 4 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (10th)

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has been a dual threat for Florida State so far this season. He has 729 passing yards, completing 64.3% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 96 yards (32 ypg) on 17 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Trey Benson, has carried the ball 35 times for 194 yards (64.7 per game), scoring four times.

Johnny Wilson has hauled in 11 receptions for 209 yards (69.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Keon Coleman has grabbed 12 passes while averaging 56.7 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Jaheim Bell has been the target of 11 passes and racked up seven grabs for 125 yards, an average of 41.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has 693 passing yards, or 231 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66.4% of his passes and has thrown eight touchdowns with two interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 21 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Will Shipley has rushed for 225 yards on 36 carries so far this year. He's also tacked on 11 catches, totaling 58 yards and one touchdown through the air.

Phil Mafah has racked up 166 yards (on 25 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Beaux Collins has totaled 13 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 197 (65.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 19 times and has one touchdown.

Antonio Williams has caught 15 passes and compiled 145 receiving yards (48.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

Tyler Brown's eight targets have resulted in seven catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns.

