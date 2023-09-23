The Illinois Fighting Illini (1-2) and Florida Atlantic Owls (1-2) will clash in a matchup at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) in Champaign, Illinois. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Illinois 31, Florida Atlantic 18

Illinois 31, Florida Atlantic 18 Illinois has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Fighting Illini have yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -650 or shorter.

Florida Atlantic lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Owls have played as an underdog of +475 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Fighting Illini have an implied moneyline win probability of 86.7% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Florida Atlantic (+15.5)



Florida Atlantic (+15.5) Illinois is winless against the spread this year.

Florida Atlantic is winless versus the spread this season.

This year, the Owls are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 15.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (45.5)



Over (45.5) Illinois and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in a game twice this season.

Illinois averages 22 points per game against Florida Atlantic's 22, totaling 1.5 points under the game's over/under of 45.5.

Splits Tables

Illinois

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.2 46.5 57.5 Implied Total AVG 29.7 29 31 ATS Record 0-3-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Florida Atlantic

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57 62.5 51.5 Implied Total AVG 35.5 33 38 ATS Record 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.