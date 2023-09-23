Our computer model predicts the Penn State Nittany Lions will beat the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, September 23 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Beaver Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Penn State vs. Iowa Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Iowa (+14.5) Over (38.5) Penn State 27, Iowa 17

Week 4 Predictions

Penn State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Nittany Lions' implied win probability is 86.7%.

The Nittany Lions haven't lost a game against the spread this season.

Penn State has a perfect 2-0 ATS record when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.

One of the Nittany Lions' two games this season has gone over the point total.

Penn State games average 48 total points per game this season, 9.5 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Iowa Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies an 18.2% chance of a victory for the Hawkeyes.

The Hawkeyes is 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

One of the Hawkeyes' three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).

Iowa games this season have averaged an over/under of 40.5 points, two more than the point total in this matchup.

Nittany Lions vs. Hawkeyes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Penn State 43.7 11.7 50.5 11 30 13 Iowa 28.3 12.3 32.5 12 20 13

