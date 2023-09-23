Wigan Warriors versus Leigh Leopards in a Rugby Super League match is a game to watch on a Saturday rugby slate that features plenty of exciting matchups.

Watch rugby action on ESPN+!

Rugby Streaming Live Today

Watch Rugby Super League: Wigan Warriors at Leigh Leopards

League: Rugby Super League

Rugby Super League Game Time: 1:00 AM ET

1:00 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NRL Rugby: New Zealand Warriors at Brisbane Broncos

League: NRL Rugby

NRL Rugby Game Time: 5:48 AM ET

5:48 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NRL Rugby:

League: NRL Rugby

NRL Rugby Game Time: 5:48 AM ET

5:48 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2023 Rugby World Cup: Georgia vs Portugal

League: 2023 Rugby World Cup

2023 Rugby World Cup Game Time: 8:00 AM ET

8:00 AM ET TV Channel: CNBC

CNBC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2023 Rugby World Cup: England vs Chile

League: 2023 Rugby World Cup

2023 Rugby World Cup Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV Channel: CNBC

CNBC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with rugby action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!