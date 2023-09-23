In the matchup between the Butler Bulldogs and Stetson Hatters on Saturday, September 23 at 12:00 PM, our projection model expects the Bulldogs to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Stetson vs. Butler Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Butler (-5.9) 66 Butler 36, Stetson 30

Stetson Betting Info (2022)

The Hatters went 5-3-0 ATS last season.

A total of four of Hatters games last season hit the over.

Butler Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs covered six times in nine matchups with a spread last year.

Bulldogs games went over the point total four out of nine times last season.

Hatters vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Stetson 30.7 39.3 36 30.5 20 57 Butler 36 23 44 17 20 35

