Our projection model predicts the UCF Knights will defeat the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, September 23 at 8:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Looking to bet on Kansas State vs. UCF? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

UCF vs. Kansas State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UCF (+4.5) Toss Up (52.5) UCF 27, Kansas State 25

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 4 Big 12 Predictions

UCF Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 40.0% chance of a victory for the Knights.

The Knights are 2-1-0 against the spread this year.

Two of the Knights' three games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

The average point total for UCF this season is three points higher than this game's over/under.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Kansas State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Wildcats' implied win probability is 64.9%.

The Wildcats have posted two wins against the spread this year.

Kansas State has a perfect 2-0 ATS record when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

Kansas State has had two games (out of three) hit the over this season.

Kansas State games this season have posted an average total of 50.8, which is 1.7 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Knights vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas State 38 14.3 43.5 6.5 27 30 UCF 40.7 12 52 10 18 16

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.