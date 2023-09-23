The Kansas State Wildcats (2-1) host a Big 12 clash against the UCF Knights (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium.

Kansas State ranks 33rd in points scored this season (38.0 points per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking 24th-best in the FBS with 14.3 points allowed per game. UCF has been top-25 on both sides of the ball this season, as it ranks 17th-best in points per game (40.7) and 15th-best in points allowed per game (12.0).

UCF vs. Kansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Channel: Fox Sports 1

City: Manhattan, Kansas

Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

UCF vs. Kansas State Key Statistics

UCF Kansas State 617.7 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 464.3 (44th) 284.0 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.3 (47th) 299.3 (2nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 171.0 (57th) 318.3 (16th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 293.3 (26th) 5 (77th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (31st) 3 (83rd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (107th)

UCF Stats Leaders

John Rhys Plumlee has 553 passing yards, or 184.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 70.4% of his passes and has thrown three touchdowns with four interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 54.3 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

RJ Harvey's team-high 239 rushing yards have come on 39 carries, with four touchdowns. He also leads the team with 100 receiving yards (33.3 per game) on five catches with one touchdown.

Johnny Richardson has racked up 33 carries and totaled 213 yards.

Kobe Hudson has racked up 325 receiving yards on 15 catches to pace his team so far this season.

Javon Baker has caught 13 passes and compiled 209 receiving yards (69.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has 817 yards passing for Kansas State, completing 66% of his passes and tossing eight touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 59 rushing yards (19.7 ypg) on 21 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

DJ Giddens has carried the ball 36 times for a team-high 216 yards on the ground.

Treshaun Ward has piled up 168 yards on 37 attempts, scoring one time. He's grabbed seven passes for 72 yards (24.0 per game) and one touchdown, as well.

Phillip Brooks has hauled in 18 receptions for 184 yards (61.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Ben Sinnott has hauled in 11 receptions totaling 183 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

RJ Garcia II has a total of 168 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 10 throws and scoring one touchdown.

