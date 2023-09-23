The Kansas State Wildcats (2-1) are 3.5-point favorites when they host the UCF Knights (3-0) in a Big 12 matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. A total of 52.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Kansas State is putting up 464.3 yards per game on offense, which ranks 30th in the FBS. On defense, the Wildcats rank 49th, surrendering 314.3 yards per game. Things have been positive for UCF on both sides of the ball, as it is averaging 40.7 points per game (17th-best) and allowing only 12.0 points per game (16th-best).

UCF vs. Kansas State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Kansas State vs UCF Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kansas State -3.5 -115 -105 52.5 -110 -110 -185 +150

Week 4 Big 12 Betting Trends

UCF Betting Records & Stats

UCF has covered the spread twice in three opportunities this season.

UCF hase hit the over in two of three games with a set total (66.7%).

UCF has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

UCF has played as an underdog of +150 or more once this season and won that game.

UCF Stats Leaders

John Rhys Plumlee has racked up 553 yards on 70.4% passing while recording three touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 163 yards with one score.

The team's top rusher, RJ Harvey, has carried the ball 39 times for 239 yards (79.7 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 100 receiving yards (33.3 per game) on five catches with one receiving touchdown.

Johnny Richardson has totaled 213 yards on 33 carries.

Kobe Hudson has collected 15 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 325 (108.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 20 times.

Javon Baker has caught 13 passes and compiled 209 receiving yards (69.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Malachi Lawrence has 2.0 sacks to lead the team, and also has 2.0 TFL and three tackles.

UCF's top-tackler, Josh Celiscar, has 17 tackles and 1.0 TFL this year.

Corey Thornton has a team-leading one interception to go along with five tackles and one pass defended.

