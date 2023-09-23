SoCon Games Today: How to Watch SoCon Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 4
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
As we enter Week 4 of the college football season, there are five games involving teams from the SoCon on the slate. For info on how to watch all of the action, keep scrolling.
SoCon Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Mercer Bears at Furman Paladins
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Wofford Terriers at VMI Keydets
|1:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Western Carolina Catamounts
|2:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Chattanooga Mocs at Samford Bulldogs
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Citadel Bulldogs at South Carolina State Bulldogs
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
