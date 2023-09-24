When Christian Kirk hits the gridiron for the Jacksonville Jaguars in their Week 3 matchup versus the Houston Texans (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Christian Kirk score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +137 (Bet $10 to win $13.70 if he scores a TD)

Kirk has hauled in 12 passes (17 targets) for 119 yards (59.5 per game) this season.

Kirk, in two games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Christian Kirk Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 3 1 9 0 Week 2 Chiefs 14 11 110 0

