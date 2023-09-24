The Jacksonville Jaguars will meet the Houston Texans at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, September 24 at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer model projects the Jaguars will win -- see below for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

From an offensive standpoint, the Jaguars ranked 10th in the NFL with 23.8 points per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 12th in points allowed (353.3 points allowed per contest). It was a hard season for the Texans, who ranked second-worst in total offense (283.5 yards per game) and third-worst in total defense (379.5 yards per game allowed) last year.

Jaguars vs. Texans Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Jaguars (-7.5) Under (44) Jaguars 26, Texans 14

Based on this game's moneyline, the Jaguars have an implied win probability of 78.9%.

Jacksonville compiled an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.

A total of eight Jacksonville games last season hit the over.

The over/under in this game (44) is equal to the average total for Jaguars games last season.

The implied probability of a win by the Texans, based on the moneyline, is 25.0%.

Houston went 8-8-1 ATS last year.

The Texans had an ATS record of 4-2 when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs last season.

A total of seven of Houston games last season hit the over.

Texans games averaged 43.2 total points last season, 0.8 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Jaguars vs. Texans 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Jacksonville 23.8 20.6 22.4 19.3 25 21.8 Houston 17 24.7 15.3 26.4 18.6 23.2

