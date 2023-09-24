Going into their matchup with the Houston Texans (0-2), the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) currently are monitoring six players on the injury report. The game begins at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 24 at TIAA Bank Field.

In their most recent game, the Jaguars were knocked off by the Kansas City Chiefs 17-9.

Their last time out, the Texans were defeated by the Indianapolis Colts 31-20.

Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Zay Jones WR Knee Out
Brandon Scherff OL Nir - personal Did Not Participate In Practice
Andrew Wingard S Shoulder Questionable
Josh Allen OLB Shoulder Questionable
Folorunso Fatukasi DL Shoulder Questionable
Antonio Johnson S Hamstring Out

Houston Texans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
George Fant OT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice
Laremy Tunsil OT Knee Questionable
Jimmie Ward S Hip Limited Participation In Practice
Tavierre Thomas CB Hand Out
Eric Murray S Concussion Limited Participation In Practice
Robert Woods WR Nir - rest Limited Participation In Practice
Jonathan Greenard DE Knee Limited Participation In Practice
Jalen Pitre S Chest Out
Nathaniel Dell WR Thigh Limited Participation In Practice
C.J. Stroud QB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice

Jaguars vs. Texans Game Info

  • When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida
  • TV Info: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Jaguars Season Insights (2022)

  • The Jaguars put up 357.4 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked them 10th in the NFL. On defense, they ranked 24th, surrendering 353.3 yards per contest.
  • Jacksonville ranked 10th in scoring offense (23.8 points per game) and 12th in scoring defense (20.6 points allowed per game) last season.
  • The Jaguars sported the 10th-ranked passing offense last season (232.9 passing yards per game), and they were less effective on defense, ranking fifth-worst with 238.5 passing yards allowed per game.
  • Jacksonville averaged 124.5 rushing yards per game on offense (14th in the NFL) last season, and it ranked 12th on defense with 114.8 rushing yards allowed per game.
  • The Jaguars owned the seventh-ranked turnover margin in the league last season at +5, forcing 27 turnovers (fourth in NFL) while turning it over 22 times (14th in NFL).

Jaguars vs. Texans Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Jaguars (-7.5)
  • Moneyline: Jaguars (-375), Texans (+300)
  • Total: 43.5 points

