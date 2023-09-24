Jaguars vs. Texans Injury Report — Week 3
Going into their matchup with the Houston Texans (0-2), the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) currently are monitoring six players on the injury report. The game begins at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 24 at TIAA Bank Field.
In their most recent game, the Jaguars were knocked off by the Kansas City Chiefs 17-9.
Their last time out, the Texans were defeated by the Indianapolis Colts 31-20.
Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Zay Jones
|WR
|Knee
|Out
|Brandon Scherff
|OL
|Nir - personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Andrew Wingard
|S
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Josh Allen
|OLB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Folorunso Fatukasi
|DL
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Antonio Johnson
|S
|Hamstring
|Out
Houston Texans Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|George Fant
|OT
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Laremy Tunsil
|OT
|Knee
|Questionable
|Jimmie Ward
|S
|Hip
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Tavierre Thomas
|CB
|Hand
|Out
|Eric Murray
|S
|Concussion
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Robert Woods
|WR
|Nir - rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jonathan Greenard
|DE
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jalen Pitre
|S
|Chest
|Out
|Nathaniel Dell
|WR
|Thigh
|Limited Participation In Practice
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
Jaguars vs. Texans Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV Info: FOX
Jaguars Season Insights (2022)
- The Jaguars put up 357.4 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked them 10th in the NFL. On defense, they ranked 24th, surrendering 353.3 yards per contest.
- Jacksonville ranked 10th in scoring offense (23.8 points per game) and 12th in scoring defense (20.6 points allowed per game) last season.
- The Jaguars sported the 10th-ranked passing offense last season (232.9 passing yards per game), and they were less effective on defense, ranking fifth-worst with 238.5 passing yards allowed per game.
- Jacksonville averaged 124.5 rushing yards per game on offense (14th in the NFL) last season, and it ranked 12th on defense with 114.8 rushing yards allowed per game.
- The Jaguars owned the seventh-ranked turnover margin in the league last season at +5, forcing 27 turnovers (fourth in NFL) while turning it over 22 times (14th in NFL).
Jaguars vs. Texans Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Jaguars (-7.5)
- Moneyline: Jaguars (-375), Texans (+300)
- Total: 43.5 points
