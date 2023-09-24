Jaguars vs. Texans: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) host an AFC South clash against the Houston Texans (0-2) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field.
Jaguars and Texans betting trends and insights can be found below before they play on Sunday.
Jaguars vs. Texans Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Jacksonville, Florida
- Venue: TIAA Bank Field
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Jaguars
|8.5
|44.5
|-400
|+310
Jaguars vs. Texans Betting Records & Stats
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Jaguars games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 44.5 points 11 times.
- Jacksonville had an average point total of 44.0 in its matchups last season, 0.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Jaguars covered the spread eight times in 17 games last season.
- The Jaguars finished 2-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 40% of those games).
- Jacksonville never played a game last season with moneyline odds of -400 or shorter.
Houston Texans
- Houston played seven games last season that ended with a combined score higher than 44.5 points.
- Houston's contests last year had a 43.2-point average over/under, 1.3 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Texans posted a 8-8-1 record against the spread last year.
- The Texans were underdogs 17 times last season and won three, or 17.6%, of those games.
- Last season, Houston was at least a +310 underdog on the moneyline five times, losing each of those contests.
Jaguars vs. Texans Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Jaguars
|23.8
|10
|20.6
|12
|44.0
|11
|Texans
|17
|30
|24.7
|27
|43.2
|7
Jaguars Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.0
|43.8
|44.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.1
|23.6
|24.4
|ATS Record
|8-9-0
|4-4-0
|4-5-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-9-0
|2-6-0
|6-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-3
|1-3
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|7-5
|4-0
|3-5
Texans Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.2
|44.5
|42.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.4
|25.8
|25.0
|ATS Record
|8-8-1
|3-5-0
|5-3-1
|Over/Under Record
|7-10-0
|3-5-0
|4-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-13-1
|0-7-1
|3-6
